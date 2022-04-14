AI Power Grid (AIPG) Tokenomics Discover key insights into AI Power Grid (AIPG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

AI Power Grid (AIPG) Information The AI Power Grid (AIPG) project is a groundbreaking initiative aimed at democratizing open-source and local generative AI. AIPG incentivizes a global network of worker nodes to host and process AI workloads. This not only enhances the accessibility of cutting-edge AI technologies but also fosters a more collaborative and inclusive AI development ecosystem. The project envisions a future where AI advancements are shared openly to benefit human creativity and productivity on a global scale. Official Website: https://aipowergrid.io/ Whitepaper: https://docs.aipowergrid.io/whitepaper Buy AIPG Now!

AI Power Grid (AIPG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for AI Power Grid (AIPG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 413.53K $ 413.53K $ 413.53K Total Supply: $ 102.59M $ 102.59M $ 102.59M Circulating Supply: $ 102.47M $ 102.47M $ 102.47M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 414.00K $ 414.00K $ 414.00K All-Time High: $ 0.779463 $ 0.779463 $ 0.779463 All-Time Low: $ 0.00267737 $ 0.00267737 $ 0.00267737 Current Price: $ 0.00403521 $ 0.00403521 $ 0.00403521 Learn more about AI Power Grid (AIPG) price

AI Power Grid (AIPG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of AI Power Grid (AIPG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AIPG tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AIPG tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AIPG's tokenomics, explore AIPG token's live price!

