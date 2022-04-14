ai16zterminalfartARCzereLLMswarm (GUDTEK) Information

$gudtek is the ultimate amalgamation of the most influential AI coins on the Solana blockchain, embodying the spirit of memes, technology, and community. with the ai leading the season why not we make something of good quality . gudtek is just a memecoin on the ai thesis

no utility just meme. we've just had a good launch on major platform and also doing really well marketing campagnes running atm