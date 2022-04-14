AicroStrategy (AISTR) Tokenomics

AicroStrategy (AISTR) Information

We are bringing MicroStrategy onchain, to the new hub of Ethereum defi - Base. AicroStrategy is an AI first hedge fund that will leverage cbBTC holdings to maximize exposure to Bitcoin. Raised funds will be used to buy cbBTC and those Bitcoin will be deployed to carefully chosen defi protocols to maximize safety and leverage. Our initial plan is to deposit to Aave, borrow USDC, buy more cbBTC and repeat the process. Our AI powered algorithms will determine the optimal leverage ratios to execute our plan.

https://aicrostrategy.com

Market Cap:
$ 431.78K
Total Supply:
$ 1.10B
Circulating Supply:
$ 1.10B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 431.78K
All-Time High:
$ 0.01688395
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00006331
Current Price:
$ 0.00039206
Total Supply:

The maximum number of AISTR tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many AISTR tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.