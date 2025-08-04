AIMX Price (AIMX)
AIMX (AIMX) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 311.93K USD. AIMX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the AIMX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AIMX price information.
During today, the price change of AIMX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AIMX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AIMX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AIMX to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+2.79%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+105.72%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+87.53%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of AIMX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.90%
+2.79%
+64.93%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Aimedis - an eHealth platform based on blockchain technology, which has been developed since 2017 and released in the current version 2020 for web, iOS and Android. Aimedis combines eHealth applications such as health records, video chat with doctors, appointments, prescriptions, second opinions, wearables, emergency records and much more along with medical social media platform, eLearning, eTeaching and education, a unique medical and scientific-pharmaceutical NFT marketplace, while displaying all relevant operations in a private blockchain, visible and transparent for patients and healthcare professionals. Aimedis builds the world’s first medical metaverse and opens the world’s first virtual hospital chain in the metaverse while offering space to other hospitals, companies, universities and people. The Aimedis token, which is tailored to the platform, is much more than just utility and payment tokens, it also offers staking, governance, DeFi (the first medical DeFi token) and the next hot trend in the field of cryptocurrencies, social token functionalities. The Aimedis NFTs are a revolutionary tool for medical data along with functionalities inside the Aimedis metaverse.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
