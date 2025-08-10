More About AINU

AINU Price Info

AINU Official Website

AINU Tokenomics

AINU Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Ainu Logo

Ainu Price (AINU)

Unlisted

Ainu (AINU) Live Price Chart

--
----
+142.20%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD

Price of Ainu (AINU) Today

Ainu (AINU) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. AINU to USD price is updated in real-time.

Ainu Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
+142.21%
Ainu 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the AINU to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AINU price information.

Ainu (AINU) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Ainu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ainu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ainu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ainu to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+142.21%
30 Days$ 0+13.39%
60 Days$ 0+15.92%
90 Days$ 0--

Ainu (AINU) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Ainu: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-1.57%

+142.21%

+5.38%

Ainu (AINU) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

--
----

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is Ainu (AINU)

AINU Token is an all-new BEP20 token that is an automatic liquidity-providing protocol that gives out static rewards (5% of each tx) to HODLers while deflating.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Ainu (AINU) Resource

Official Website

Ainu (AINU) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Ainu (AINU) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AINU token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Ainu (AINU)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

AINU to Local Currencies

1 AINU to VND
--
1 AINU to AUD
A$--
1 AINU to GBP
--
1 AINU to EUR
--
1 AINU to USD
$--
1 AINU to MYR
RM--
1 AINU to TRY
--
1 AINU to JPY
¥--
1 AINU to ARS
ARS$--
1 AINU to RUB
--
1 AINU to INR
--
1 AINU to IDR
Rp--
1 AINU to KRW
--
1 AINU to PHP
--
1 AINU to EGP
￡E.--
1 AINU to BRL
R$--
1 AINU to CAD
C$--
1 AINU to BDT
--
1 AINU to NGN
--
1 AINU to UAH
--
1 AINU to VES
Bs--
1 AINU to CLP
$--
1 AINU to PKR
Rs--
1 AINU to KZT
--
1 AINU to THB
฿--
1 AINU to TWD
NT$--
1 AINU to AED
د.إ--
1 AINU to CHF
Fr--
1 AINU to HKD
HK$--
1 AINU to MAD
.د.م--
1 AINU to MXN
$--
1 AINU to PLN
--
1 AINU to RON
лв--
1 AINU to SEK
kr--
1 AINU to BGN
лв--
1 AINU to HUF
Ft--
1 AINU to CZK
--
1 AINU to KWD
د.ك--
1 AINU to ILS
--