AIRian (AIR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into AIRian (AIR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

AIRian (AIR) Information Building the world's largest community by onboarding over 20 running and marathon event IPs onto Web3 through DePin/Sport-AI/Social-Fi Official Website: https://airian.io/ Whitepaper: https://airian.gitbook.io/airian-whitepaper Buy AIR Now!

AIRian (AIR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for AIRian (AIR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 874.95K $ 874.95K $ 874.95K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 178.75M $ 178.75M $ 178.75M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.89M $ 4.89M $ 4.89M All-Time High: $ 0.116475 $ 0.116475 $ 0.116475 All-Time Low: $ 0.00201988 $ 0.00201988 $ 0.00201988 Current Price: $ 0.0048948 $ 0.0048948 $ 0.0048948 Learn more about AIRian (AIR) price

AIRian (AIR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of AIRian (AIR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AIR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AIR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AIR's tokenomics, explore AIR token's live price!

AIR Price Prediction Want to know where AIR might be heading? Our AIR price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See AIR token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!