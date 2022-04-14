AITV (AITV) Tokenomics Discover key insights into AITV (AITV), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

AITV (AITV) Information AITV is an AI-native media network that powers livestreaming agents—autonomous, interactive personalities capable of hosting shows, responding to viewers, and generating content in real time. Built onchain, AITV enables users to influence live broadcasts, earn rewards, and interact with AI hosts through credits and token-based mechanics. The $AITV token governs the ecosystem, supports agent deployment, fuels interactive features, and enables decentralized ownership and monetization of AI channels. Through its open tooling, launch pools, and customizable agents, AITV creates a new model for media—where AI-driven entertainment is participatory, programmable, and composable. Official Website: https://aitv.gg Whitepaper: https://docs.aitv.gg Buy AITV Now!

Market Cap: $ 22.26M
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 250.60M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 88.82M
All-Time High: $ 0.091293
All-Time Low: $ 0.085869
Current Price: $ 0.088819

AITV (AITV) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of AITV (AITV) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AITV tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AITV tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AITV's tokenomics, explore AITV token's live price!

