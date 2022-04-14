aiws (AIWS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into aiws (AIWS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

aiws (AIWS) Information AIWS, the First AI-Led Cloud Computing Platform is revolutionizing the future by empowering autonomous AI agents to seamlessly collaborate, compute, and transact within a secure and decentralized ecosystem. Key innovations include AI-driven decentralized web services provisioning, the creation of an agentic protocol, autonomous agent-to-agent billing, and a robust agent-to-agent cloud computing framework. Official Website: https://www.aiwsdao.com Buy AIWS Now!

aiws (AIWS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for aiws (AIWS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 358.40K $ 358.40K $ 358.40K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 358.40K $ 358.40K $ 358.40K All-Time High: $ 0.00773356 $ 0.00773356 $ 0.00773356 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.0003584 $ 0.0003584 $ 0.0003584 Learn more about aiws (AIWS) price

aiws (AIWS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of aiws (AIWS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AIWS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AIWS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AIWS's tokenomics, explore AIWS token's live price!

