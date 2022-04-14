ALF (ALF) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ALF (ALF), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ALF (ALF) Information Alf the crocodile inspired on Matt Furie character is the ultimate party animal and the best bro in The Boys Club. Wherever Alf goes, laughter and chaos follow. When he shows up, the fun doesn’t just start—it explodes! Brave, loyal, and hilariously irreverent, this wacky croc always has a new babe, a flashy sports car, and wild business ideas that sometimes flirt with the law. In short, Alf is the heart and soul of any party and the wild ride buddy everyone dreams of. Official Website: https://alfthecrocodile.com/ Buy ALF Now!

ALF (ALF) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ALF (ALF), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 122.72K $ 122.72K $ 122.72K Total Supply: $ 100.00B $ 100.00B $ 100.00B Circulating Supply: $ 100.00B $ 100.00B $ 100.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 122.72K $ 122.72K $ 122.72K All-Time High: $ 0.0000633 $ 0.0000633 $ 0.0000633 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about ALF (ALF) price

ALF (ALF) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ALF (ALF) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ALF tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ALF tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ALF's tokenomics, explore ALF token's live price!

