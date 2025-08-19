all you had to do was Price (NOTHING)
+5.63%
-50.04%
--
--
all you had to do was (NOTHING) real-time price is $0.00044766. Over the past 24 hours, NOTHING traded between a low of $ 0.0002418 and a high of $ 0.00089607, showing active market volatility. NOTHING's all-time high price is $ 0.0011783, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0002418.
In terms of short-term performance, NOTHING has changed by +5.63% over the past hour, -50.04% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of all you had to do was is $ 447.65K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NOTHING is 999.97M, with a total supply of 999973479.819983. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 447.65K.
During today, the price change of all you had to do was to USD was $ -0.000448406932612054.
In the past 30 days, the price change of all you had to do was to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of all you had to do was to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of all you had to do was to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000448406932612054
|-50.04%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
all you had to do was (symbol: nothing) is a community-driven meme asset issued as an SPL token on Solana. The project embraces a minimalist do-nothing narrative and positions the token as a social and cultural asset rather than a financial product. It aims to provide a simple way for users to participate in community activities such as social tipping, meme contests, and community events without complex mechanics or financial promises. The focus is on open participation, accessibility on Solana, and transparent on-chain availability via public DEX analytics and explorers.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
How much will all you had to do was (NOTHING) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your all you had to do was (NOTHING) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for all you had to do was.
Check the all you had to do was price prediction now!
Understanding the tokenomics of all you had to do was (NOTHING) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NOTHING token's extensive tokenomics now!
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|08-18 17:40:00
|Industry Updates
Altcoins follow the broader market decline, RAY drops over 9% in 24 hours
|08-18 10:12:00
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin Market Share Drops to 59.4%, Altcoin Market Cap Rises 3.06% Over the Past Week
|08-17 18:11:00
|Industry Updates
Total stablecoin market cap grew by 2.18% over the past 7 days, exceeding $276.9 billion
|08-17 11:15:00
|Industry Updates
Ethereum Reserve Company and Various ETFs' Cumulative Holdings Exceed 10 Million Coins
|08-16 16:39:00
|Industry Updates
This week's combined trading volume of spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs reached a historic high, thanks to the surge in Ethereum ETF trading volume
|08-16 14:30:00
|Industry Updates
Ethereum pullback drives altcoin decline, spot ETFs record net outflows, crypto stocks fall in tandem
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.