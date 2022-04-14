Allbridge (ABR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Allbridge (ABR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Allbridge (ABR) Information Allbridge is modular and expanding token bridge with on-chain consensus. It’s a simple, modern, and reliable way to transfer assets between blockchain networks. Allbridge mission is to make the blockchain world borderless and provide a tool to freely move assets between different networks. In the future it will evolve into a DAO-style multi-chain hub, establishing connections between the EVM and non-EVM networks. Official Website: https://allbridge.io/ Buy ABR Now!

Allbridge (ABR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Allbridge (ABR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.34M $ 1.34M $ 1.34M Total Supply: $ 96.78M $ 96.78M $ 96.78M Circulating Supply: $ 20.00M $ 20.00M $ 20.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 6.47M $ 6.47M $ 6.47M All-Time High: $ 9.66 $ 9.66 $ 9.66 All-Time Low: $ 0.00778054 $ 0.00778054 $ 0.00778054 Current Price: $ 0.066879 $ 0.066879 $ 0.066879 Learn more about Allbridge (ABR) price

Allbridge (ABR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Allbridge (ABR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ABR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ABR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ABR's tokenomics, explore ABR token's live price!

