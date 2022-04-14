Alliewai by Virtuals (AWAI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Alliewai by Virtuals (AWAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Alliewai by Virtuals (AWAI) Information Alliewai is the flagship agent of 2wai and the first human-realistic AI avatar with a face and voice. She speaks, replies, and guides users in real time, showing what it means to interact with AI on video. Powered by the $AWAI token for API access, creator tools, analytics, and governance. Leading the shift from text-based agents to voice and video. Available today. Official Website: https://app.virtuals.io/virtuals/34503 Buy AWAI Now!

Alliewai by Virtuals (AWAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Alliewai by Virtuals (AWAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 659.97K $ 659.97K $ 659.97K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 659.97K $ 659.97K $ 659.97K All-Time High: $ 0.00199519 $ 0.00199519 $ 0.00199519 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00067417 $ 0.00067417 $ 0.00067417 Learn more about Alliewai by Virtuals (AWAI) price

Alliewai by Virtuals (AWAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Alliewai by Virtuals (AWAI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AWAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AWAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AWAI's tokenomics, explore AWAI token's live price!

