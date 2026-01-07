AIXDROP (AIXDROP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into AIXDROP (AIXDROP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

AIXDROP (AIXDROP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for AIXDROP (AIXDROP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.52M $ 1.52M $ 1.52M All-Time High: $ 0.00015751 $ 0.00015751 $ 0.00015751 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.0001523 $ 0.0001523 $ 0.0001523 Learn more about AIXDROP (AIXDROP) price Buy AIXDROP Now!

AIXDROP (AIXDROP) Information Aixdrop is the native airdrop token of the Aixovia ecosystem. It is utilized within the Aixovia App for signal trading activities, and users can earn tokens by completing various in-app tasks. Official Website: https://www.aixovia.com/ Whitepaper: https://aixovia.com/aixdrop Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/DRoPH9pb1eXQ3VvhwWuP1k5P5R9hkxVmniZCouihxH6w

AIXDROP (AIXDROP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of AIXDROP (AIXDROP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AIXDROP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AIXDROP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AIXDROP's tokenomics, explore AIXDROP token's live price!

