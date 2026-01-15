AIXDROP Price Today

The live AIXDROP (AIXDROP) price today is $ 0.000094, with a 16.79% change over the past 24 hours. The current AIXDROP to USD conversion rate is $ 0.000094 per AIXDROP.

AIXDROP currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- AIXDROP. During the last 24 hours, AIXDROP traded between $ 0.00008413 (low) and $ 0.00012883 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, AIXDROP moved +6.05% in the last hour and -33.35% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 999.45K.

AIXDROP (AIXDROP) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 999.45K$ 999.45K $ 999.45K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 940.00K$ 940.00K $ 940.00K Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 Public Blockchain SOL

