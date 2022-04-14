ALP (ALP) Tokenomics
ALP Coin is a community-driven parody memecoin built on the Solana blockchain, capturing the spirit of individuality and freedom. Designed to symbolize a movement of bold, independent-minded enthusiasts, ALP Coin represents the passion of those who value personal freedom, resilience, and unconventional thinking. With a playful nod to the nicotine-loving, thrill-seeking, and spirited personalities, ALP Coin embodies the ethos of "anti-woke" alternatives in the digital currency world.
As a token that celebrates the daring and autonomous, ALP Coin encourages like-minded individuals to join a decentralized community that celebrates risk, rugged individuality, and the principles of unrestricted expression. While unconnected to any particular organization or figure, ALP Coin brings together a global community of advocates for free thought and empowerment, united under the symbol of $ALP.
Understanding the tokenomics of ALP (ALP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ALP tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ALP tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Want to know where ALP might be heading? Our ALP price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Disclaimer
