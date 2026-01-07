What is $ALPHA

Market Cap: $ 1.71M
Total Supply: $ 999.90M
Circulating Supply: $ 499.90M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.43M
All-Time High: $ 0.00346326
All-Time Low: $ 0.00054606
Current Price: $ 0.00343625

Alpha ($ALPHA) Information $Alpha functions as a digital access key, facilitating entry into a tiered, blockchain-based membership community. Token holdings determine access to private, gated groups, which offer progressively enhanced benefits, including exclusive research, networking opportunities, governance influence, and special event access. Utility Membership Pass: Provides access to token-gated communities.

Tiered Benefits: Grants access to distinct benefit levels: Entry, Influence, Power, and Legacy. Future Enhancements The strategic roadmap encompasses integrations with partner events, curated research, and real-world networking opportunities. Security & Transparency Contract Address: 0x743F798DD6dD9c8baA243B83D873dA569Ed74444 Token Sniffer Audit: Achieved a perfect score of 100/100, with no critical issues identified. Liquidity Lock: Over 95% of the available liquidity is permanently locked. Deflationary Token: Future plans include NFT artefacts linked to community tiers. Select NFT mints will require permanent $Alpha token burns, reinforcing scarcity while providing exclusive digital and real-world benefits. Official Website: https://www.thealphapride.com Whitepaper: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1UtHEtvjsmeqgF8DoWNO5vZQYrCQ2pFGkAXy7gfmPkoY/edit?tab=t.0

Alpha ($ALPHA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Alpha ($ALPHA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of $ALPHA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many $ALPHA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand $ALPHA's tokenomics, explore $ALPHA token's live price!

