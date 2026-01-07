Alpha ($ALPHA) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Alpha ($ALPHA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Page last updated: 2026-01-07 14:11:47 (UTC+8)
Alpha ($ALPHA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Alpha ($ALPHA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history.

Market Cap:
$ 1.71M
Total Supply:
$ 999.90M
Circulating Supply:
$ 499.90M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 3.43M
All-Time High:
$ 0.00346326
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00054606
Current Price:
$ 0.00343625
Alpha ($ALPHA) Information

$Alpha functions as a digital access key, facilitating entry into a tiered, blockchain-based membership community. Token holdings determine access to private, gated groups, which offer progressively enhanced benefits, including exclusive research, networking opportunities, governance influence, and special event access.

Utility

  • Membership Pass: Provides access to token-gated communities.
  • Tiered Benefits: Grants access to distinct benefit levels: Entry, Influence, Power, and Legacy.

Future Enhancements The strategic roadmap encompasses integrations with partner events, curated research, and real-world networking opportunities.

Security & Transparency Contract Address: 0x743F798DD6dD9c8baA243B83D873dA569Ed74444 Token Sniffer Audit: Achieved a perfect score of 100/100, with no critical issues identified.

Liquidity Lock: Over 95% of the available liquidity is permanently locked.

Deflationary Token: Future plans include NFT artefacts linked to community tiers. Select NFT mints will require permanent $Alpha token burns, reinforcing scarcity while providing exclusive digital and real-world benefits.

Official Website:
https://www.thealphapride.com
Whitepaper:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1UtHEtvjsmeqgF8DoWNO5vZQYrCQ2pFGkAXy7gfmPkoY/edit?tab=t.0

Alpha ($ALPHA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Alpha ($ALPHA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of $ALPHA tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many $ALPHA tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand $ALPHA's tokenomics, explore $ALPHA token's live price!

$ALPHA Price Prediction

Want to know where $ALPHA might be heading? Our $ALPHA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

