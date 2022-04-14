AlphPad (APAD) Tokenomics
AlphPad is a decentralized launchpad built on the Alephium blockchain, designed to facilitate IDOs for projects within the Alephium ecosystem. It enables projects to conduct secure and transparent token launches, providing a structured environment for both developers and investors.
The platform features a tiered system that allocates token sale opportunities based on the amount of AlphPad’s native token, $APAD, locked by users. This system is designed to accommodate varying levels of investment, ensuring fair participation across different investor categories.
AlphPad also integrates with other key projects in the Alephium ecosystem, offering seamless collaboration and interoperability. The platform is intended to help projects raise capital efficiently while offering investors a reliable method of participating in early-stage opportunities within the Alephium network.
AlphPad continues to evolve, regularly updating its smart contract infrastructure and user interface to meet the growing demands of the blockchain industry. The platform is committed to providing a secure, user-friendly experience that empowers both developers and investors.
Understanding the tokenomics of AlphPad (APAD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of APAD tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many APAD tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
