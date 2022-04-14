alright buddy (BUDDY) Tokenomics
alright buddy is a community owned memecoin spawned from the lore of ratios and KOL crashouts.
what started with a very organic interaction lit a fire and birthed the started of a memecoin.
alright buddy is easy and quick for everyone to understand and apply.
someone says something you dont agree with? alright buddy. someone has a bad take? alright buddy. someone insults you for clout.. alright buddy.
you get the idea
Understanding the tokenomics of alright buddy (BUDDY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BUDDY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BUDDY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
BUDDY Price Prediction
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.