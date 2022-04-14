Altariste by Virtuals (ASTA) Tokenomics
Altariste ($ASTA) bridges the gap between AI technology and Web3 gaming, offering players a unique interactive experience both inside and beyond gameplay. As an AI-powered digital companion, Altariste serves multiple purposes within the Apeiron ecosystem, including:
Engagement: Acting as a guide for players, Altariste assists in navigating complex game mechanics such as NFT-based ownership, marketplace trading, and gameplay strategies. Entertainment: Beyond her role in gaming, Altariste enriches the player experience by hosting events, sharing lore, and fostering community interactions through her AI-driven personality. Utility: The $ASTA token integrates with the Apeiron ecosystem to unlock features, provide rewards, and facilitate interactions with Altariste and the broader decentralized economy. By combining blockchain innovation with AI-driven interactivity, Altariste enhances accessibility, engagement, and entertainment within the Web3 gaming space.
Understanding the tokenomics of Altariste by Virtuals (ASTA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ASTA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ASTA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
