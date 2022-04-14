AltLayer Price Today

The live AltLayer (ALT) price today is $ 0.01117701, with a 3.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current ALT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01117701 per ALT.

AltLayer currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 58,123,048, with a circulating supply of 5.20B ALT. During the last 24 hours, ALT traded between $ 0.01117701 (low) and $ 0.01170781 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.676743, while the all-time low was $ 0.01057328.

In short-term performance, ALT moved -0.78% in the last hour and -1.34% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

AltLayer (ALT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 58.12M$ 58.12M $ 58.12M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 111.78M$ 111.78M $ 111.78M Circulation Supply 5.20B 5.20B 5.20B Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of AltLayer is $ 58.12M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ALT is 5.20B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 111.78M.