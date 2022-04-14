AMC (AMC) Information

$AMC (America's Meme Coin) is a cryptocurrency that embodies the values and spirit of America. The American values set forth by our founding fathers. We are a community of like-minded individuals who believe in the power of freedom, innovation, and decentralization. This country has been rugged by our delegates for too long. It's time we Make The USA Great Again. We are committed to creating a US-based cryptocurrency that is strong, reliable, and accessible to all. We believe that $AMC has the potential to revolutionize the way we think about money and finance.