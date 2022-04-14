AMO Coin (AMO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into AMO Coin (AMO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

AMO Coin (AMO) Information AMO is a blockchain infrastructure for the efficient exchange and sharing of all CAR DATA powering the next generation of automobiles. For car users, manufacturers, and relevant service providers, this means that data will no longer be under the centralized control of specific companies, but rather become public assets that allow for valuable services to be made available. Official Website: https://amo.foundation/ Whitepaper: https://amo.foundation/downloads/ Buy AMO Now!

AMO Coin (AMO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for AMO Coin (AMO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 19.19M Total Supply: $ 21.20B Circulating Supply: $ 21.20B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 19.19M All-Time High: $ 0.01594326 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.0009079

AMO Coin (AMO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of AMO Coin (AMO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AMO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AMO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AMO's tokenomics, explore AMO token's live price!

