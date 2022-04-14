Anchored Coins AEUR (AEUR) Tokenomics
"Anchored Coins was established by a group of entrepreneurs with decades of combined experience in financial services, and a proven track record of building market leaders in the digital assets industry. With a strong commitment to regulatory clarity and compliance, the Issuer is based in Switzerland, which enables the company to offer its clients an unmatched level of regulatory standing as a member of a Swiss self regulatory organization (Verein zur Qualitätssicherung von Finanzdienstleistungen, “VQF”), headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.
Anchored Coins takes a compliant and transparent approach, and every every AEUR is backed 1:1 with the reserves held exclusively with Swiss FINMA-licensed banks. Tokens issued by Anchored Coins are issued natively on the Ethereum and BNB Blockchains, with the team continuously working on further integrations within the digital asset industry. "
Anchored Coins AEUR (AEUR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Anchored Coins AEUR (AEUR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of AEUR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many AEUR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.