Andyman (ANDYMAN) Information $ANDYMAN is a decentralized, community-driven meme coin that was taken over by its passionate community after the original developer abandoned it. The project operates with a renounced contract, 0% taxes, and a burnt liquidity pool, ensuring full transparency and security. $ANDYMAN is powered by a loyal, cult-like community focused on long-term growth and responsible investing. The project embraces meme culture and aims to foster organic growth through active community engagement and collective decision-making. Official Website: https://andymancto.com

Andyman (ANDYMAN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Andyman (ANDYMAN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 312.86K Total Supply: $ 963.47M Circulating Supply: $ 963.47M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 312.86K All-Time High: $ 0.00372507 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00032464

Andyman (ANDYMAN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Andyman (ANDYMAN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ANDYMAN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ANDYMAN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ANDYMAN's tokenomics, explore ANDYMAN token's live price!

