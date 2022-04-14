Angola (AGLA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Angola (AGLA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Angola (AGLA) Information The Angola Project, is a social NFT system built upon the blockchain-based Web3 creator economy. Its aim is to become a mainstream NFT platform that enables users to create NFTs based on their every day lives, ensures creators have full ownership of their works, and corrects unreasonable profit distribution in the conventional digital asset market. Official Website: https://agla.io/ Whitepaper: https://whitepaper.agla.io/ Buy AGLA Now!

Market Cap: $ 831.58K
Total Supply: $ 3.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 499.45M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.99M
All-Time High: $ 0.483956
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0.00166378

Angola (AGLA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Angola (AGLA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AGLA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AGLA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AGLA's tokenomics, explore AGLA token's live price!

