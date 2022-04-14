AnonymousCodingCult (ACC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into AnonymousCodingCult (ACC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

AnonymousCodingCult (ACC) Information Anonymous Coding Cult (ACC) is a privacy-focused ecosystem built on the Solana blockchain. The project develops a suite of Telegram bots and mini-apps that provide practical, real-world utility for cryptocurrency users, with a core emphasis on user privacy and anonymous transactions. These include tools for purchasing gift cards, obtaining virtual credit cards, conducting cross-chain swaps via Monero, and running on-chain contests and volume strategies. ACC operates with a transparent, zero-tax contract and aims to deliver accessible, privacy-preserving blockchain tools without requiring personal data or KYC. All core utilities are integrated into Telegram for global accessibility. Official Website: https://anoncult.com Buy ACC Now!

AnonymousCodingCult (ACC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for AnonymousCodingCult (ACC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 472.26K $ 472.26K $ 472.26K Total Supply: $ 6.80M $ 6.80M $ 6.80M Circulating Supply: $ 6.80M $ 6.80M $ 6.80M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 472.26K $ 472.26K $ 472.26K All-Time High: $ 0.069402 $ 0.069402 $ 0.069402 All-Time Low: $ 0.02861669 $ 0.02861669 $ 0.02861669 Current Price: $ 0.069067 $ 0.069067 $ 0.069067 Learn more about AnonymousCodingCult (ACC) price

AnonymousCodingCult (ACC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of AnonymousCodingCult (ACC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ACC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ACC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ACC's tokenomics, explore ACC token's live price!

