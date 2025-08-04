AnonymousCodingCult Price (ACC)
AnonymousCodingCult (ACC) is currently trading at 0.055841 USD with a market cap of $ 379.97K USD. ACC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the ACC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ACC price information.
During today, the price change of AnonymousCodingCult to USD was $ +0.00077379.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AnonymousCodingCult to USD was $ +0.0066564091.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AnonymousCodingCult to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AnonymousCodingCult to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00077379
|+1.41%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0066564091
|+11.92%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of AnonymousCodingCult: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.53%
+1.41%
+3.46%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Anonymous Coding Cult (ACC) is a privacy-focused ecosystem built on the Solana blockchain. The project develops a suite of Telegram bots and mini-apps that provide practical, real-world utility for cryptocurrency users, with a core emphasis on user privacy and anonymous transactions. These include tools for purchasing gift cards, obtaining virtual credit cards, conducting cross-chain swaps via Monero, and running on-chain contests and volume strategies. ACC operates with a transparent, zero-tax contract and aims to deliver accessible, privacy-preserving blockchain tools without requiring personal data or KYC. All core utilities are integrated into Telegram for global accessibility.
Understanding the tokenomics of AnonymousCodingCult (ACC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ACC token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
