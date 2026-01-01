Antscoin Price Today

The live Antscoin (ANTS) price today is $ 0.00001886, with a 1.82% change over the past 24 hours. The current ANTS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00001886 per ANTS.

Antscoin currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 18,859.56, with a circulating supply of 999.79M ANTS. During the last 24 hours, ANTS traded between $ 0.00001722 (low) and $ 0.00001931 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00016222, while the all-time low was $ 0.00001707.

In short-term performance, ANTS moved +0.14% in the last hour and -10.77% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Antscoin (ANTS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 18.86K$ 18.86K $ 18.86K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 18.86K$ 18.86K $ 18.86K Circulation Supply 999.79M 999.79M 999.79M Total Supply 999,788,048.636362 999,788,048.636362 999,788,048.636362

The current Market Cap of Antscoin is $ 18.86K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ANTS is 999.79M, with a total supply of 999788048.636362. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 18.86K.