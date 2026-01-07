What is ANY

Anyspend (ANY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Anyspend (ANY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 15.46M Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 220.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 70.28M All-Time High: $ 0.262432 All-Time Low: $ 0.04940888 Current Price: $ 0.070193

Anyspend (ANY) Information AnySpend is a next-generation fiat on-ramp and swap platform built for the onchain economy. AnySpend sits at the center of a growing consumer and gaming ecosystem on Base. The platform connects traditional payment rails (ACH, card, and local bank transfers) directly to onchain liquidity via Caldera’s metalayer routing infrastructure, allowing users to instantly purchase, swap, or fund wallets across chains with a single transaction. Official Website: https://anyspend.com

Anyspend (ANY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Anyspend (ANY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ANY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ANY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ANY's tokenomics, explore ANY token's live price!

