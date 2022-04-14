Anyspend Price Today

The live Anyspend (ANY) price today is $ 0.068156, with a 0.08% change over the past 24 hours. The current ANY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.068156 per ANY.

Anyspend currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 15,008,429, with a circulating supply of 220.00M ANY. During the last 24 hours, ANY traded between $ 0.067701 (low) and $ 0.069048 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.262432, while the all-time low was $ 0.04940888.

In short-term performance, ANY moved +0.02% in the last hour and +1.16% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Anyspend (ANY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 15.01M$ 15.01M $ 15.01M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 68.22M$ 68.22M $ 68.22M Circulation Supply 220.00M 220.00M 220.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Anyspend is $ 15.01M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ANY is 220.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 68.22M.