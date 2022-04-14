Anzen USDz (USDZ) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Anzen USDz (USDZ), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Anzen USDz (USDZ) Information USDz is an RWA-backed stablecoin. The underlying assets are a portfolio of tokenized private credit assets underwritten by finance professionals with industry experience at institutions including Blackrock, UBS, Goldman Sachs, and JP Morgan. Official Website: https://anzen.finance/ Whitepaper: https://docs.anzen.finance/ Buy USDZ Now!

Market Cap: $ 120.99M
Total Supply: $ 122.59M
Circulating Supply: $ 122.59M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 120.99M
All-Time High: $ 1.052
All-Time Low: $ 0.821209
Current Price: $ 0.986325

Anzen USDz (USDZ) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Anzen USDz (USDZ) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of USDZ tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many USDZ tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand USDZ's tokenomics, explore USDZ token's live price!

