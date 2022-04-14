ApeScreener (APES) Tokenomics
ApeScreener (APES) Information
ApeScreener is the Web3 Super App to Invest Smarter, Grow Faster and Profit Easier. Powered by ApeScreener Intelligence.
How do you find good coins? How do you analyze them? What to buy, when to buy, when to sell, and how much? Every investor faces these questions. ApeScreener is the app that turns those questions into clear, confident decisions.
Track Your Portfolio with Laser Precision Our portfolio tracker gives you full visibility over your assets: real-time PnL, risk exposure, buy/sell records, performance multiplier, etc.
Discover crypto gems in a single swipe. Explore thousands of crypto projects with our Discover module. Just swipe left or right to browse project profile cards. Each card gives you the key info you need to spark your interest or skip what doesn’t fit.
Do Your Own Research, Simplified DYOR just got way simpler with our Research module. We give you all the info you need about a project in one place:
- What is the project about and its key features.
- Full token breakdown: contract safety, buy/sell taxes, tokenomics and more.
- Holders Chart gives you the precise supply distribution between different holder’s categories.
- Monitor real-time X (Twitter) activity, influencer signals, and social sentiment on a project.
Risk Management You’ll Actually Use Automate your entries and exits using DCA (Dollar-Cost Averaging) in and out.
- Set derisking targets (2x, 3x, or custom) to secure profits while riding upside.
- Revoke contracts and monitor wallet safety.
- Rebalance your assets based on your Investor Profile.
- and more.
Made for All Crypto Users Whether you’re just getting started in crypto or already deep into the trenches, ApeScreener gives you everything you need to invest smarter, grow faster, and profit easier.
ApeScreener - Your Genius Edge.
ApeScreener (APES) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for ApeScreener (APES), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
ApeScreener (APES) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of ApeScreener (APES) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of APES tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many APES tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand APES's tokenomics, explore APES token's live price!
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.