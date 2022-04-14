ApeWifHat (APEWIFHAT) Information

Apewifhat isn’t literally just an ape wif a hat; it’s a symbol of progress, for futuristic transactions, a beacon for those who think ahead. It’s clear that the future belongs to those who embrace innovations like Apewifhat, transcending boundaries & paving a new era in finance and technology.

About wif us

APEWIFHAT, the rising star in the meme coin universe on the SOLANA blockchain. Much like Shiba Inu on Ethereum, APEWIFHAT brings a playful twist with its Ape-themed charm. Embrace the whimsical world of APEWIFHAT, where crypto meets humor, and join the journey toward the next big meme coin sensation on SOLANA.