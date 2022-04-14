APO (APO) Tokenomics
Apollon is a decentralized debt protocol developed by BLKSWN PTE. LTD., enabling the creation and management of synthetic assets (aAssets) backed by overcollateralized vaults. Users can lock selected ERC-20 tokens as collateral and issue aAssets such as aUSD, aNVDA, or aTSLA. The protocol maintains a minimum individual collateralization ratio (IMCR) of min. 110%, enforced by smart contracts. aAssets are freely transferable and are burned upon repayment of debt.
The protocol includes a liquidation mechanism based on a redistributive logic to handle undercollateralized positions. The aUSD stablecoin is redeemable for collateral at face value, helping to maintain its peg.
Apollon integrates the decentralized Pyth Network for real-time price oracles. The system also includes automated swap functionality via an integrated DEX, allowing users to open long or short positions and provide liquidity while automatically managing associated debts.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of APO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many APO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
