Apollon is a decentralized debt protocol developed by BLKSWN PTE. LTD., enabling the creation and management of synthetic assets (aAssets) backed by overcollateralized vaults. Users can lock selected ERC-20 tokens as collateral and issue aAssets such as aUSD, aNVDA, or aTSLA. The protocol maintains a minimum individual collateralization ratio (IMCR) of min. 110%, enforced by smart contracts. aAssets are freely transferable and are burned upon repayment of debt. The protocol includes a liquidation mechanism based on a redistributive logic to handle undercollateralized positions. The aUSD stablecoin is redeemable for collateral at face value, helping to maintain its peg. Apollon integrates the decentralized Pyth Network for real-time price oracles. The system also includes automated swap functionality via an integrated DEX, allowing users to open long or short positions and provide liquidity while automatically managing associated debts.

