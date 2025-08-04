APO Price (APO)
APO (APO) is currently trading at 0.189304 USD with a market cap of $ 188.78K USD. APO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the APO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate APO price information.
During today, the price change of APO to USD was $ -0.0022875628330186.
In the past 30 days, the price change of APO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of APO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of APO to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0022875628330186
|-1.19%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of APO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.11%
-1.19%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Apollon is a decentralized debt protocol developed by BLKSWN PTE. LTD., enabling the creation and management of synthetic assets (aAssets) backed by overcollateralized vaults. Users can lock selected ERC-20 tokens as collateral and issue aAssets such as aUSD, aNVDA, or aTSLA. The protocol maintains a minimum individual collateralization ratio (IMCR) of min. 110%, enforced by smart contracts. aAssets are freely transferable and are burned upon repayment of debt. The protocol includes a liquidation mechanism based on a redistributive logic to handle undercollateralized positions. The aUSD stablecoin is redeemable for collateral at face value, helping to maintain its peg. Apollon integrates the decentralized Pyth Network for real-time price oracles. The system also includes automated swap functionality via an integrated DEX, allowing users to open long or short positions and provide liquidity while automatically managing associated debts.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
