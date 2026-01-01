AppLovin xStock Price Today

The live AppLovin xStock (APPX) price today is $ 616.06, with a 2.33% change over the past 24 hours. The current APPX to USD conversion rate is $ 616.06 per APPX.

AppLovin xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 463,770, with a circulating supply of 752.80 APPX. During the last 24 hours, APPX traded between $ 602.04 (low) and $ 621.08 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 744.68, while the all-time low was $ 511.04.

In short-term performance, APPX moved +0.38% in the last hour and +0.17% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

AppLovin xStock (APPX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 463.77K$ 463.77K $ 463.77K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 45.00M$ 45.00M $ 45.00M Circulation Supply 752.80 752.80 752.80 Total Supply 73,050.0 73,050.0 73,050.0

