Aritect Price Today

The live Aritect (ARITECT) price today is $ 0.00002715, with a 2.59% change over the past 24 hours. The current ARITECT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00002715 per ARITECT.

Aritect currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 26,871, with a circulating supply of 989.82M ARITECT. During the last 24 hours, ARITECT traded between $ 0.00002697 (low) and $ 0.00002803 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00012044, while the all-time low was $ 0.00002223.

In short-term performance, ARITECT moved -0.37% in the last hour and +8.51% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Aritect (ARITECT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 26.87K$ 26.87K $ 26.87K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 26.87K$ 26.87K $ 26.87K Circulation Supply 989.82M 989.82M 989.82M Total Supply 989,817,262.4876963 989,817,262.4876963 989,817,262.4876963

The current Market Cap of Aritect is $ 26.87K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ARITECT is 989.82M, with a total supply of 989817262.4876963. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 26.87K.