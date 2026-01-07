Aritect (ARITECT) Tokenomics
Aritect is positioned at the intersection of three powerful trends: increasing information overload, increasing market fragmentation, and increasing AI capabilities, aiming to navigate the complex decentralized finance landscape. The platform provides AI signals, instant alerts and clear visualizations to help users discover financial opportunities and convert AI capabilities into actual returns.
Aritect monitors 9 blockchain networks and 30+ platforms in real-time, processing 10,000-50,000 events per second to surface only actionable intelligence. The platform combines deterministic algorithms with adaptive machine learning models to achieve sub-second detection latency (200-800ms from blockchain event to user alert).
Aritect (ARITECT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Aritect (ARITECT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ARITECT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ARITECT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
