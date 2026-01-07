ARTDRA is a TON-based token that connects the world of combat sports with blockchain utility. The project is developed in partnership with Combat Games, an international platform that brings together fighters of different styles, ages, and skill levels. ARTDRA supports athlete development, event organization, community incentives, and future reward mechanisms. The token is used to encourage participation, fuel promotion activities, and strengthen the relationship between athletes and fans. ARTDRA aims to build a sustainable sports ecosystem where blockchain helps create real opportunities and long-term value beyond speculation.