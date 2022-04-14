ExchangeDEX+
The live ARTDRA Coin price today is 0.05191 USD.ARTDRA market cap is 11,469,451 USD. Track real-time ARTDRA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About ARTDRA

ARTDRA Price Info

What is ARTDRA

ARTDRA Whitepaper

ARTDRA Official Website

ARTDRA Tokenomics

ARTDRA Price Forecast

ARTDRA Coin Price (ARTDRA)

1 ARTDRA to USD Live Price:

$0.05191
-0.70%1D
ARTDRA Coin (ARTDRA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:04:52 (UTC+8)

ARTDRA Coin Price Today

The live ARTDRA Coin (ARTDRA) price today is $ 0.05191, with a 0.55% change over the past 24 hours. The current ARTDRA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.05191 per ARTDRA.

ARTDRA Coin currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 11,469,451, with a circulating supply of 220.95M ARTDRA. During the last 24 hours, ARTDRA traded between $ 0.0515 (low) and $ 0.052926 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.108672, while the all-time low was $ 0.04627802.

In short-term performance, ARTDRA moved -0.18% in the last hour and +8.36% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

ARTDRA Coin (ARTDRA) Market Information

$ 11.47M
--
$ 13.29M
220.95M
256,000,000.0
The current Market Cap of ARTDRA Coin is $ 11.47M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ARTDRA is 220.95M, with a total supply of 256000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.29M.

ARTDRA Coin Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0515
24H Low
$ 0.052926
24H High

$ 0.0515
$ 0.052926
$ 0.108672
$ 0.04627802
-0.18%

-0.54%

+8.36%

+8.36%

ARTDRA Coin (ARTDRA) Price History USD

During today, the price change of ARTDRA Coin to USD was $ -0.00028446251520131.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ARTDRA Coin to USD was $ -0.0009846496.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ARTDRA Coin to USD was $ -0.0263900369.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ARTDRA Coin to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00028446251520131-0.54%
30 Days$ -0.0009846496-1.89%
60 Days$ -0.0263900369-50.83%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for ARTDRA Coin

ARTDRA Coin (ARTDRA) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ARTDRA in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
ARTDRA Coin (ARTDRA) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of ARTDRA Coin could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

Want to know what price ARTDRA Coin will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for ARTDRA price predictions for the years 2025–2026 by clicking ARTDRA Coin Price Prediction.

What is ARTDRA Coin (ARTDRA)

ARTDRA is a TON-based token that connects the world of combat sports with blockchain utility. The project is developed in partnership with Combat Games, an international platform that brings together fighters of different styles, ages, and skill levels. ARTDRA supports athlete development, event organization, community incentives, and future reward mechanisms. The token is used to encourage participation, fuel promotion activities, and strengthen the relationship between athletes and fans. ARTDRA aims to build a sustainable sports ecosystem where blockchain helps create real opportunities and long-term value beyond speculation.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

ARTDRA Coin (ARTDRA) Resource

About ARTDRA Coin

What is the current market price of ARTDRA?

It's currently valued at ₹4.6637066645692992000, reflecting a price movement of -0.54% over the last 24 hours. Price updates reflect live aggregated market data.

How much liquidity does ARTDRA Coin have across exchanges?

With a liquidity score of --/100, ARTDRA shows stable market depth across high-volume trading venues.

What is the daily volume for ARTDRA?

Over the last 24 hours, traders exchanged ₹-- worth of ARTDRA. High trading volume contributes to tighter spreads and smoother transactions.

What is today's price range for ARTDRA Coin?

It has traded between ₹4.626871377871680000 and ₹4.75498630184925312000, capturing the day's volatility window.

What determines accessibility and popularity of ARTDRA on global markets?

Factors include exchange listings, trading pair availability, liquidity depth, and how well-integrated ARTDRA is within the -- ecosystem.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ARTDRA Coin

How much will 1 ARTDRA Coin be worth in 2030?
If ARTDRA Coin were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential ARTDRA Coin prices and expected ROI.
ARTDRA Coin (ARTDRA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
12-30 13:36:31Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
12-30 07:29:57Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
12-29 23:19:48Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
12-29 10:20:45Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
12-29 06:52:03Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
12-29 05:49:53Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC

Explore More about ARTDRA Coin

