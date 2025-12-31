ELIZAOS Price(ELIZAOS)
The live ELIZAOS (ELIZAOS) price today is $ 0.006168, with a 4.19% change over the past 24 hours. The current ELIZAOS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.006168 per ELIZAOS.
ELIZAOS currently ranks #456 by market capitalisation at $ 46.15M, with a circulating supply of 7.48B ELIZAOS. During the last 24 hours, ELIZAOS traded between $ 0.005299 (low) and $ 0.0075 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.039464647510049695, while the all-time low was $ 0.00219353157648308.
In short-term performance, ELIZAOS moved -1.08% in the last hour and +126.09% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 7.07M.
No.456
68.02%
SOL
The current Market Cap of ELIZAOS is $ 46.15M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 7.07M. The circulating supply of ELIZAOS is 7.48B, with a total supply of 9956354511.72549. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 67.85M.
-1.08%
-4.19%
+126.09%
+126.09%
Track the price changes of ELIZAOS for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00026992
|-4.19%
|30 Days
|$ -0.000756
|-10.92%
|60 Days
|$ +0.002168
|+54.20%
|90 Days
|$ +0.002168
|+54.20%
Today, ELIZAOS recorded a change of $ -0.00026992 (-4.19%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.000756 (-10.92%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, ELIZAOS saw a change of $ +0.002168 (+54.20%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.002168 (+54.20%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
ElizaOS, the leading open-source agentic framework from the AI16z community, powers 200+ crypto-native plugins through a modular runtime and memory system, and with v2’s persistent state, live reasoning console, and upcoming Eliza Cloud unifying API access via a single “Eliza Key,” it’s evolving into a scalable agent-as-a-service platform for onchain and web2 use cases.
For a more in-depth understanding of ELIZAOS, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|12-30 13:36:31
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
|12-30 07:29:57
|Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|12-29 23:19:48
|Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
|12-29 10:20:45
|Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
|12-29 06:52:03
|Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
|12-29 05:49:53
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC
Today's top crypto pumps
Mind Predict
MKIT
+9,086.66%
SQUADBOOM
SBM
+229.06%
lighter
LIT
+148.50%
REWARDS ON PROJECT
RWD
+124.12%
Agusto
AGUSTO
+126.26%
Amount
