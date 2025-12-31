ExchangeDEX+
The live ELIZAOS price today is 0.006168 USD.ELIZAOS market cap is 46,150,209.6 USD. Track real-time ELIZAOS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

ELIZAOS Price(ELIZAOS)

1 ELIZAOS to USD Live Price:

$0.006172
-4.19%1D
USD
ELIZAOS (ELIZAOS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:48:19 (UTC+8)

ELIZAOS Price Today

The live ELIZAOS (ELIZAOS) price today is $ 0.006168, with a 4.19% change over the past 24 hours. The current ELIZAOS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.006168 per ELIZAOS.

ELIZAOS currently ranks #456 by market capitalisation at $ 46.15M, with a circulating supply of 7.48B ELIZAOS. During the last 24 hours, ELIZAOS traded between $ 0.005299 (low) and $ 0.0075 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.039464647510049695, while the all-time low was $ 0.00219353157648308.

In short-term performance, ELIZAOS moved -1.08% in the last hour and +126.09% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 7.07M.

ELIZAOS (ELIZAOS) Market Information

No.456

$ 46.15M
$ 7.07M
$ 67.85M
7.48B
11,000,000,000
9,956,354,511.72549
68.02%

SOL

The current Market Cap of ELIZAOS is $ 46.15M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 7.07M. The circulating supply of ELIZAOS is 7.48B, with a total supply of 9956354511.72549. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 67.85M.

ELIZAOS Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.005299
24H Low
$ 0.0075
24H High

$ 0.005299
$ 0.0075
$ 0.039464647510049695
$ 0.00219353157648308
-1.08%

-4.19%

+126.09%

+126.09%

ELIZAOS (ELIZAOS) Price History USD

Track the price changes of ELIZAOS for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00026992-4.19%
30 Days$ -0.000756-10.92%
60 Days$ +0.002168+54.20%
90 Days$ +0.002168+54.20%
ELIZAOS Price Change Today

Today, ELIZAOS recorded a change of $ -0.00026992 (-4.19%), reflecting its latest market activity.

ELIZAOS 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.000756 (-10.92%), showing the token's short-term performance.

ELIZAOS 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ELIZAOS saw a change of $ +0.002168 (+54.20%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

ELIZAOS 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.002168 (+54.20%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of ELIZAOS (ELIZAOS)?

Check out the ELIZAOS Price History page now.

AI Analysis for ELIZAOS

AI-driven insights that analyse ELIZAOS latest price movements, trading volume trends, and market sentiment indicators, delivering real-time updates to identify trading opportunities and support informed decision-making.

What factors influence ELIZAOS's prices?

ELIZAOS prices are influenced by several key factors:

1. Market sentiment and investor speculation
2. Trading volume and liquidity on exchanges
3. Overall cryptocurrency market trends and Bitcoin performance
4. Project development updates and roadmap progress
5. Community engagement and social media activity
6. Partnership announcements and adoption news
7. Regulatory developments affecting crypto markets
8. Supply and demand dynamics
9. Whale transactions and large holder movements
10. Technical analysis patterns and support/resistance levels

Why do people want to know ELIZAOS's price today?

People want to know ELIZAOS price today for several key reasons: making informed trading decisions, tracking portfolio performance, identifying market trends, and timing buy/sell orders. Real-time price data helps investors assess volatility, compare against other cryptocurrencies, and manage risk effectively in this fast-moving market.

Price Prediction for ELIZAOS

ELIZAOS (ELIZAOS) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ELIZAOS in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
ELIZAOS (ELIZAOS) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of ELIZAOS could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

ElizaOS, the leading open-source agentic framework from the AI16z community, powers 200+ crypto-native plugins through a modular runtime and memory system, and with v2’s persistent state, live reasoning console, and upcoming Eliza Cloud unifying API access via a single “Eliza Key,” it’s evolving into a scalable agent-as-a-service platform for onchain and web2 use cases.

ELIZAOS Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ELIZAOS, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official ELIZAOS Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ELIZAOS

How much will 1 ELIZAOS be worth in 2030?
If ELIZAOS were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential ELIZAOS prices and expected ROI.
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:48:19 (UTC+8)

ELIZAOS (ELIZAOS) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
12-30 13:36:31Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
12-30 07:29:57Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
12-29 23:19:48Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
12-29 10:20:45Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
12-29 06:52:03Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
12-29 05:49:53Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC

ELIZAOS Hot News

Explore More about ELIZAOS

ELIZAOS USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on ELIZAOS with leverage. Explore ELIZAOS USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade ELIZAOS (ELIZAOS) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live ELIZAOS price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ELIZAOS/USDT
$0.006172
$0.006172$0.006172
-4.17%
0.00% (USDT)

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

