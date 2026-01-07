ELIZAOS (ELIZAOS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ELIZAOS (ELIZAOS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ELIZAOS (ELIZAOS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ELIZAOS (ELIZAOS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 34.98M Total Supply: $ 9.96B Circulating Supply: $ 7.48B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 51.43M All-Time High: $ 0.014999 All-Time Low: $ 0.00219353157648308 Current Price: $ 0.004675

ELIZAOS (ELIZAOS) Information ElizaOS, the leading open-source agentic framework from the AI16z community, powers 200+ crypto-native plugins through a modular runtime and memory system, and with v2’s persistent state, live reasoning console, and upcoming Eliza Cloud unifying API access via a single “Eliza Key,” it’s evolving into a scalable agent-as-a-service platform for onchain and web2 use cases. Official Website: https://elizaos.ai/ Whitepaper: https://docs.elizaos.ai/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xea17df5cf6d172224892b5477a16acb111182478

ELIZAOS (ELIZAOS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ELIZAOS (ELIZAOS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ELIZAOS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ELIZAOS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ELIZAOS's tokenomics, explore ELIZAOS token's live price!

