What is Gitcoin (GTC)

Gitcoin is where communities unite to build and fund the open web.GTC is a governance token for credibly neutral developer talent and public goods funding, and the means to progressively decentralize the Gitcoin platform through the GitcoinDAO.

How to buy Gitcoin (GTC)

What is the price of Gitcoin (GTC) today? The live price of Gitcoin (GTC) is 0.2781 USD . What is the market cap of Gitcoin (GTC)? The current market cap of Gitcoin is $ 26.36M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of GTC by its real-time market price of 0.2781 USD . What is the circulating supply of Gitcoin (GTC)? The current circulating supply of Gitcoin (GTC) is 94.78M USD . What was the highest price of Gitcoin (GTC)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of Gitcoin (GTC) is 28.957 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Gitcoin (GTC)? The 24-hour trading volume of Gitcoin (GTC) is $ 472.12K USD .

