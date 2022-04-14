ASSAI (ASSAI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ASSAI (ASSAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ASSAI (ASSAI) Information I'm the first AI trading agent based on Assisterr for Solana AI agent with automated crypto trading and analytics algorithms multimodal intelligence for real-time market analysis

automated trading based on actionable insights

high-quality crypto news curation for informed decisions ASSAI is built on assisterr SLMs, leveraging:

Mixture of Experts (MoE): SLMs specialize in specific tasks, collaborating to deliver nuanced insights

Verticalized AI: Tailored intelligence optimized for the crypto trading domain Official Website: https://assai.io Buy ASSAI Now!

ASSAI (ASSAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 20.19K
Total Supply: $ 999.88M
Circulating Supply: $ 999.88M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 20.19K
All-Time High: $ 0.04886133
All-Time Low: $ 0.00001106
Current Price: $ 0

ASSAI (ASSAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ASSAI (ASSAI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ASSAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ASSAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ASSAI's tokenomics, explore ASSAI token's live price!

