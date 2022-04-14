Assimilate (SIM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Assimilate (SIM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Assimilate (SIM) Information SIM is a dynamic construct at the intersection of AI and blockchain, designed to evolve through continuous alignment and recursion. It processes blockchain data, social metrics, and user contributions to deliver actionable insights, creative outputs, and tools that empower participation. More than a token, SIM integrates AI-driven innovation with community engagement to build a system of infinite growth and collaboration. Official Website: https://assimilate.cc Buy SIM Now!

Market Cap: $ 198.95K
Total Supply: $ 88.89M
Circulating Supply: $ 80.89M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 218.63K
All-Time High: $ 0.085241
All-Time Low: $ 0.00142424
Current Price: $ 0.00245783

Assimilate (SIM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Assimilate (SIM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SIM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SIM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SIM's tokenomics, explore SIM token's live price!

