Assteroid (ASSTEROID) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Assteroid (ASSTEROID), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Assteroid (ASSTEROID) Information assteroid, one of a kind shape orbiting in the Solar System, has been a widely used meme for over a decade. From smashing the icy cold giant twice billions of years ago to constant news reports of a potential to hit the Earth - the little hot rock has one kind of a job. Its name, bringing up the smile on everyone's face, from a mix of intended mispronunciation and human immaturity has cemented its place in the internet culture.

Assteroid (ASSTEROID) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Assteroid (ASSTEROID), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 176.77K $ 176.77K $ 176.77K All-Time High: $ 0.00213989 $ 0.00213989 $ 0.00213989 All-Time Low: $ 0.00174007 $ 0.00174007 $ 0.00174007 Current Price: $ 0.00176766 $ 0.00176766 $ 0.00176766 Learn more about Assteroid (ASSTEROID) price

Assteroid (ASSTEROID) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Assteroid (ASSTEROID) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ASSTEROID tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ASSTEROID tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ASSTEROID's tokenomics, explore ASSTEROID token's live price!

ASSTEROID Price Prediction Want to know where ASSTEROID might be heading? Our ASSTEROID price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

