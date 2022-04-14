Aster Staked CAKE (ASCAKE) Tokenomics
Aster Staked CAKE (ASCAKE) Information
Astherus is a multi-asset liquidity hub dedicated to maximizing the real yield of crypto assets. Through its real yield layer AstherusEarn, native onchain perpetual DEX AstherusEX and its USDF stablecoin, Astherus enhances the utility of digital assets and empowers DeFi users to achieve sustainable returns.
Through high-yield DeFi strategies, CeDeFi strategies, native rewards and ecosystem yield, AstherusEarn offers secure and lucrative options across multiple assets. The AstherusEX perp DEX and ALP liquidity pool offers onchain perpetual trading and LP rewards. The USDF stablecoin is backed by crypto assets and corresponding short futures positions and convertible with USDT at a 1:1 ratio. Aimed at attracting and harnessing USDT liquidity, USDF mints on Astherus generates the highest airdrop points and staked USDF offers additional yield.
Aster Staked CAKE (ASCAKE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Aster Staked CAKE (ASCAKE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Aster Staked CAKE (ASCAKE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Aster Staked CAKE (ASCAKE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ASCAKE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ASCAKE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand ASCAKE's tokenomics, explore ASCAKE token's live price!
ASCAKE Price Prediction
Want to know where ASCAKE might be heading? Our ASCAKE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.