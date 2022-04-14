Astera USD (ASUSD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Astera USD (ASUSD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Astera USD (ASUSD) Information asUSD is an autonomous stablecoin that solves the stablecoin trilemma through innovative Facilitator architecture. Unlike traditional stablecoins that rely on manual governance, asUSD uses modular smart contracts called Facilitators that can mint and burn tokens autonomously for specific use cases while maintaining perfect risk isolation. The system features predictive interest rate management that anticipates price deviations before they occur, Algorithmic Market Operations (AMOs) for unlimited liquidity provision, and multi-chain functionality without bridge risks. asUSD serves as infrastructure-grade money for DeFi, enabling sophisticated credit markets, automated liquidity provision, and seamless integration across protocols. Each Facilitator operates independently with mathematical constraints that prevent overissuance, creating a scalable system that maintains stability and security while enabling infinite use case expansion. Official Website: https://astera.fi/ Whitepaper: https://github.com/Astera-Finance/whitepapers/blob/main/AsteraUSDWhitepaper.pdf

Astera USD (ASUSD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Market Cap: $ 12.01M Total Supply: $ 12.00M Circulating Supply: $ 12.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 12.01M All-Time High: $ 1.021 All-Time Low: $ 0.942436 Current Price: $ 0.999351

Astera USD (ASUSD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Astera USD (ASUSD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ASUSD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ASUSD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

ASUSD Price Prediction Want to know where ASUSD might be heading? Our ASUSD price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

