The live Astherus (ASTHERUS) price today is $ 0.0007696, with a 1.82% change over the past 24 hours. The current ASTHERUS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0007696 per ASTHERUS.

Astherus currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 769,611, with a circulating supply of 1.00B ASTHERUS. During the last 24 hours, ASTHERUS traded between $ 0.00076375 (low) and $ 0.00079753 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00203166, while the all-time low was $ 0.00037683.

In short-term performance, ASTHERUS moved -0.27% in the last hour and +54.37% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Astherus (ASTHERUS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 769.61K$ 769.61K $ 769.61K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 769.61K$ 769.61K $ 769.61K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

