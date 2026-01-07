Astherus (ASTHERUS) Tokenomics

Astherus (ASTHERUS) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Astherus (ASTHERUS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Page last updated: 2026-01-07 14:08:27 (UTC+8)
USD

Astherus (ASTHERUS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Astherus (ASTHERUS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 877.45K
$ 877.45K$ 877.45K
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B$ 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 877.45K
$ 877.45K$ 877.45K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00203166
$ 0.00203166$ 0.00203166
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00074875
$ 0.00074875$ 0.00074875
Current Price:
$ 0.00087538
$ 0.00087538$ 0.00087538

Astherus (ASTHERUS) Information

Astherus is a community-driven memecoin on BNB Smart Chain with documented historical ties to the AsterDEX ecosystem. The token originated as the first brand iteration of AsterDEX, with the name "Astherus" embedded in the platform's login interface and contract structure. After the original developer exited in September 2025, followed by large holder liquidations, the remaining community members initiated a complete takeover and restructured the project under decentralized management. The project operates without centralized leadership, with all strategic decisions made through community consensus. Astherus functions as a cultural identity token for the BNB Chain ecosystem, positioning itself as a native meme asset with verifiable on-chain heritage rather than purely speculative branding.

Official Website:
https://astherus.name

Astherus (ASTHERUS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Astherus (ASTHERUS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of ASTHERUS tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many ASTHERUS tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand ASTHERUS's tokenomics, explore ASTHERUS token's live price!

ASTHERUS Price Prediction

Want to know where ASTHERUS might be heading? Our ASTHERUS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.

Please read and understand the User Agreement and Privacy Policy