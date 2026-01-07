Astherus (ASTHERUS) Tokenomics
Astherus is a community-driven memecoin on BNB Smart Chain with documented historical ties to the AsterDEX ecosystem. The token originated as the first brand iteration of AsterDEX, with the name "Astherus" embedded in the platform's login interface and contract structure. After the original developer exited in September 2025, followed by large holder liquidations, the remaining community members initiated a complete takeover and restructured the project under decentralized management. The project operates without centralized leadership, with all strategic decisions made through community consensus. Astherus functions as a cultural identity token for the BNB Chain ecosystem, positioning itself as a native meme asset with verifiable on-chain heritage rather than purely speculative branding.
Astherus (ASTHERUS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Astherus (ASTHERUS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ASTHERUS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ASTHERUS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
